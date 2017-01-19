VIDEO: Ricky Williams stopped by police in Tyler

Related Coverage Ricky Williams inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has confirmed an “incident” occurred with a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back while he was in town for the Earl Campbell Award ceremony last week.

Ex-University of Texas star Ricky Williams made the trip to Tyler to support two more former UT running backs: the award’s namesake Earl Campbell and the eventual winner of the award, D’Onta Foreman.

According to Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, the incident involving Williams occurred at the Courtyard Marriott in the 7400 block of South Broadway Avenue.

On Wednesday, during the Dudley & Bob + Matt radio show on KLBJ 93.7 in Austin, Williams said he arrived in Tyler about four hours before the ceremony on Jan. 11. Williams said he was taking a walk in a wooded area near his hotel and when he returned, four white police officers were there to question him after someone called to report him walking around. Williams said police made him put his hands behind his back, but didn’t handcuff him. He then told the radio show police made him take everything out of his pockets, including his hotel room key, and began questioning him.

“I usually don’t consider where I am because I’m Ricky Williams, and I think that’s good enough,” Williams told the radio hosts. ” And I started to get a little bit upset and they said, ‘Calm down,’ and I said, ‘Listen, you don’t know what it’s like to be a black man, this is not the first time this has happened to me when cops have harassed me and I haven’t done anything.'”

Williams claims one of the officers told him, “If you’re staying in the hotel, it makes sense why you were walking here. But, if you came from North Tyler, it doesn’t make sense.”

Williams said he told officials, “I don’t even know where North Tyler is.”

“One of the cops looked at me and said, ‘You look like Ricky Williams,’ and I said, ‘I am Ricky Williams,’ and that was at the beginning of the conversation,” Williams continued. “But, the other cops, I guess they didn’t get it. I dropped Earl Campbell’s name pretty quickly, and they thought I was lying. When I calmed down, we had a conversation and I said listen, this happens to me a lot. I understand you guys are just doing your job, but understand from me, I didn’t do anything,” he said.

“If I wasn’t myself, I would’ve been in trouble. I had that feeling that if I couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt I had a right to be here, they would’ve taken me in. So, when I was walking away back to the hotel, I was really still a little bit upset, I started writing a tweet and I said okay, I’m in Tyler, Earl invited me here, and I don’t want to make a big to-do when I’m coming into Earl’s town, and a couple of hours later at the event, I’m shaking hands with the mayor,” Williams continued.

“Honestly, to [the officers’ defense], and I don’t know why I’m defending them, they’re not used to seeing people and they get a call, they have to follow up,” Williams said. “And I hope that after this situation, they realize that black lives do matter. I’ve never wanted to say that, but this was a time where it fits. It fits in Tyler in that moment.”

Following Williams’ interview, the Tyler Police Department issued a statement concerning the incident:

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Tyler police say they received a call from a resident in the 8200 block of Yale in reference to a suspicious person behind the fence line in his back yard. The caller said his dog was barking in the backyard and if someone was back there. The caller said he saw a black man, wearing all black, crouching behind the wire fence in a green belt area that backed up to the Courtyard Marriott. The home owner claimed he spoke with the subject who asked if the owner was looking for his dog. Police say the homeowner said the man then continued a short distance to the north climbing over a fence into the Colonial Hills Baptist Church rear parking lot. After the man left the area, the homeowner called police. While checking the area, police spoke with a construction worker at the Saltgrass Steak House property and were told a person matching the man’s description had been seen in the area. The worker told police the person picked up a tape measure and “was going to walk off with it.” Police say the worker told the man the property was not his and it was returned. Around 4 p.m., police found the man matching the description just north of the Courtyard Marriott. Officers conducted a short investigation in reference to the suspicious person call. During the course of the interview, police say they identified the individual as Ricky Williams. After obtaining all of the necessary information, officers left the scene. The officers took no further action.