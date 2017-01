HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of Houston are beginning to dry out after more than six inches of rain flooded several streets.

The water on one exit ramp off the Westpark Tollway rose so high that the flood gauge disappeared. Some drivers spent as many as four hours stranded on Highway 288 until the water receded.

Here in Austin, you should have a much easier drive to work on Thursday morning. On Wednesday several crashes clogged the highways because of heavy rains.