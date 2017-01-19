‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘RoboCop’ star Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2015 file photo shows actor Miguel Ferrer at the at 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS’ hit drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” and, before that, to “Crossing Jordan,” died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS’ hit drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” and, before that, to “Crossing Jordan,” has died.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on “NCIS: Los Angeles” since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC’s “Crossing Jordan.”

Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch’s smash “Twins Peaks.”

He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.

