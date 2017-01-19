Top 5 Beauty Essentials Every Gym Bag Needs

If you’re going to catch a morning workout, chances are you don’t have time to go all the way home to shower and get ready before heading to work. Better pack what you need in that gym bag. To help us with the essentials, lifestyle and beauty expert Celia San Miguel, stopped by to share some of her favorites. With these top 5 you can easily go from barre class to brunch and so on. The items include: powder cleansers that are water-activated, facial cleansing wipes, a travel-sized sonic cleanser, a tinted face lotion that blurs imperfections and delivers a no-makeup makeup look, and organic and moisturizing lip crayons and gloss. Find out more about Celia’s takes on beauty, style and home and living by checking out her website sickathanaverage.com.

Advertisement