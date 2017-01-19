Tips for Designing with Pantone’s Color of the Year: Greenery

Greenery is the Pantone Color of the year, and Jess Pearce of Austin Design House stopped by the studio to help us incorporate this color into our homes. She shared a lot of great ideas on how to incorporate it. One of the easiest ways to play with color is with accessories. This allows you to try it out without committing to a bold usage like paint or wallpaper. Pillows are the easiest way, but you can also try items with more longevity like lamps and wall art. For more of an investment, look to fabric. Reupholstering a piece of furniture can really make it pop. Go to austindesignhouse.com for more on their styled spaces for the home.

