Tickets for Austin Food and Wine Festival go on sale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Austin Food + Wine Festival. Hopefully this year’s weather will hold up since last year’s event had to be cancelled due to soggy conditions.

The event, now in its sixth year, runs from April 28-30. The festival will feature more than 40 events over three days at Auditorium Shores and Fair Market.

“Austin is undoubtedly one of America’s most dynamic and diverse culinary capitals,” says Nilou Motamed, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine. “That’s why we are enormously proud to partner with the Austin Food + Wine Festival to showcase a mix of the best and brightest chefs, restaurateurs, and wine and spirits experts, from the great state of Texas and beyond. Paired with incredible live music, this unforgettable event has become a highlight on Austin’s calendar—and one of my favorite weekends of the year.”

The festival features a slew of high-profile celebrity chefs, including Hugh Acheson, Jonathan Waxman and Christina Tosi. Dallas-area Chef Tim Love will once again host the hands-on grilling demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday.

The All-In ticket is $625 per person and includes Saturday and Sunday Festival access as well as all the evening events. If that is too rich for your blood, you can get the Weekender Ticket for $250.