Students surprised by Vantage Career College’s sudden closure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A career college in Austin has shut its doors unexpectedly. KXAN Viewers say there was no warning as they showed up to find a notice on the college doors.

On Vantage’s website, the college says they are closing as of Thursday, after federal student aid funds to the school were cut off. Vantage has five locations in the state: two in El Paso, two locations in San Antonio and one in Austin at 314 E. Highland Mall Blvd.

The school says the U.S. Department of Education has been conducting a review of the institution, and because it has not been completed, the college says, they are not able to address concerns the department might have.

“The College is reviewing options for you to complete your academic programs at other post secondary institutions in the community, and we have identified several institutions that have comparable academic programs and may provide credit for coursework completed on a satisfactory academic basis at our school,” they said in a statement. “I want to again tell you how sorry I and the leadership of the College are that we have not been able to overcome our financial difficulty and keep the College open.”

Anyone with questions on the closure is asked to email info@vantage.edu and by checking their website periodically for updates.

In October 2016, Career Point College closed, similarly giving students no warning as they showed up to find a note on the door.