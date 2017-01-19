School boundaries expected to change in Pflugerville upsetting parents

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville School Board could decide on new boundaries for several schools after months of public meetings. Overall 14 schools are impacted by the boundary changes due to a new elementary and high school, as well as several schools over capacity.

Thursday night the school board will receive a proposal that has some changes from the original because of parent feedback during public meetings.

Proposed changes include:

Varsity athletes and fine arts staying at Hendrickson High School

Buses being provided to the new Mott Elementary School because it doesn’t have sidewalks

Neighborhoods close enough to walk to their school want to remain at their current school

“We worked with our transportation provider in situations where students were going to one school we could adjust the route so we wouldn’t have to increase the number of routes and we tried to account for walkability,” said Steve Scheffler, Pflugerville ISD.

One parent KXAN spoke to said her concern was her neighborhood is getting split in half and some of her kid’s friends down the street will now be zoned for the new elementary school.

“It’s really important to have friends that live close that you go to school with that you grow up with so you can maintain those social networks,” says Melody Ryan, Parent. “It’s a lot easier to go a few doors down to play with your classmate then to have them be several major streets over.”

It’s not clear if the board will adopt the new boundary plan on Thursday night, but it’s expected to be a packed house.

