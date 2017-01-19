Retaining wall collapse forces relocation of 28 apartment units

Tenants relocated at The Aspect Apartments at 4300 E. Oltorf St. in southeast Austin (KXAN Photo/Sean Farrar)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The partial collapse of a retaining wall caused the foundation of a southeast Austin apartment building to separate.

The Austin Code Department says 28 units were affected. All of the tenants are being relocated to other units in the complex at 4300 E. Oltorf St.

Texas Gas has disconnected the gas service and a structural engineer has been retained to assess the structural stability and a way to temporarily brace both the wall and building foundation.

Caution tape has been placed around the area. A third-party engineer will assess the property Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department determined the structure was safe enough for tenants to gather their belongings and move to other units.

A crack formed in a wall at the Aspect Apartments (KXAN Viewer/Sarah Lane)
