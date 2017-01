LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Rescuers are searching for a swimmer in Lake Travis who went under the water and has not resurfaced.

Austin-Travis County EMS say they were called to the 3400 block of Drapers Cove at 4:13 p.m. for a report of a man in the water.

A STAR Flight helicopter and Pedernales firefighters are also searching for the man in his 40s.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.