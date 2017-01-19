Police search for two suspects who robbed, hit woman with car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding the suspects who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Austin apartment complex earlier this month. The woman who was robbed by two men was also hit by the suspect’s car and seriously injured.

Officers were called to the Logan’s Mill Apartments at 1912 E. William Cannon Dr. on Jan. 2 at 6:30 a.m.

The two suspects are described by police as black males in their late 20s, between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, of thin build and last seen wearing dark clothing.

Hear from the victim tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10.

Their vehicle is described as a black single cab, older model pickup truck, possibly late 90s to early 2000s. Police say the truck has a creaky door, is noisy, has no running boards and may be elevated.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.