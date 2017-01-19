Police ask downtown employees to work from home ahead of Trump protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Donald Trump gets sworn in to be the nation’s 45th president, seven organizations will be marching, protesting and rallying in downtown Austin and University of Texas campus areas Friday and Saturday to protest the incoming president.

Austin police say traffic will be a nightmare as they close streets for the protests. The department is already asking Austinites to work from home if they can. Officers are also being prepared to handle any kind of violent situations that could arise. Some non-essential city of Austin employees are being allowed to leave their offices at 4 p.m. Friday.

Leaders of the organizations planning a rally, One Resistance, say they have planned and trained their volunteers to help keep things peaceful and won’t stand for any violence. They say their message is unity in standing up for someone who doesn’t represent them.

“This is not a normal president, we don’t accept the normalization of him as a standard Republican or anything of that like, we see this as a potentially new page in our politics that we reject,” Chris Harris, an organizer with One Resistance says. “We want to stand up to that very strongly and certainly from day one and moving forward.”

Organizers want everyone to meet at Auditorium Shores, Friday at 5 p.m., from there, they’ll march down Congress Avenue to the State Capitol and then turn back around to finish at Auditorium Shores with another rally.

Despite flyers that have been popping up like one spotted on the UT campus reading, “Come Angry, Wear a Mask,” showing a person holding a long gun, organizers say they want this to be a peaceful event. Organizers and police alike say they won’t tolerate any violence or property damage, but they’re prepared.

“There’s always the possibility this could go sideways. That’s why we have such a comprehensive plan in place,” Chris Mcilvain, assistant chief with the Austin Police Department says. “If there are folks that try and disrupt the activities just understand that we won’t tolerate any violence, won’t tolerate any property destruction, and that that’s not protesting, that’s not marching, that’s not rallying, that is rioting and we won’t have any tolerance for that.”

One Resistance will also have march marshals and legal observers in their crowds, trained to handle situations where counter-protests could get out of hand.

Traffic Routes and Rallies Planned

Friday, Jan. 20

J20 UT Walkout: University of Texas students will walk out between 12-4 p.m. They plan to march from the campus to either the State Capitol grounds and/or to Auditorium Shores to join the One Resistance rally. There are no confirmed times or routes at this time. Austin Inauguration Pride Marcy-LGBTQ & Allies Protest Trump: Group plans to be on Capitol grounds from 7-9 p.m. One Resistance: More than 40 organizations in Austin will converge as “one resistance” and protest and march to the capitol grounds from Auditorium Shores. They will begin with a rally at Auditorium Shores from 5-8 p.m. The group intends to march in the road at 5:30 p.m. and has obtained permits. The two possible routes are: Auditorium Shores to eastbound Riverside Drive, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound Eighth Street, to southbound Guadalupe Street to the First Street Bridge and back to Auditorium Shores. Auditorium Shores to northbound First Street Bridge, to eastbound Cesar Chavez, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound Eight Street to southbound Guadalupe Street, to the First Street Bridge and back to Auditorium Shores.



Saturday, Jan. 21

Austin Women’s March: The group will begin marching at 12 p.m. and organizers are asking participants to arrive at least an hour before the march begins. The march will leave from the south side of the capitol, down Congress Avenue, across West Sixth Street, north on Lavaca and back to the south lawn. The march route is approximately 1.5 miles, and should take about 1.5 hours to bring all participants back to the south lawn of the capitol. After the march, there will be speakers, performances and programming on the south lawn.