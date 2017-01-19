Planned Parenthood of Texas will continue to get Medicaid funds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge has temporarily blocked Texas officials’ attempt to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider. Judge Sam Spark’s final ruling is expected to come Feb. 21.

Planned Parenthood argued that $3.1 million in state and federal funds were at stake if they were to be ousted from the program on Saturday, something they say would impact around 11,000 Texas patients.

The organization says the state funds covered contraceptives, cancer screenings, breast exams and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood’s Gulf Coast President and CEO Melanie Linton said they do not receive medicaid funding for abortion services. Lawyers for the state argued that undercover videos released by an anti-abortion group in 2015 showed “gross violations of medical and ethical standards” involving Planned Parenthood employees.

In the video, workers at a Houston Planned Parenthood clinic are heard talking about reimbursement programs for aborted fetal tissue used in medical research.

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, said, “This is based on some videos that have been debunked. So I don’t see that there is really an issue here other than to further erode what is going on with Planned Parenthood.” She continued, “We are talking about thousands of people losing access to care simply because of a political charge that is not even backed up by the facts.”

Since the videos came out, 15 states are trying to cut Medicaid tax dollars from Planned Parenthood because they provide abortions.