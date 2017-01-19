PHOTOS: Firefighters working to find cause of Manor house fire

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a 1,200-square-foot home to catch on fire in Manor.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 400 block of North Burnet Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Large flames engulfing the house greeted firefighters causing smoke damage throughout the house.

On their Facebook page, the Travis County fire department praised their crews for preventing the fire from spreading.

They are also reminding home owners that smoke detectors save lives. If you need a smoke detector you can call the ESD12 Fire Prevention Division on (512)272-4502 or email fireprevention@tcesd12.com.

Nobody was injured.