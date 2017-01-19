New signal lights make roads less confusing for bicyclists and drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the intersection of Fourth Street and Red River Street in downtown near the Austin Convention Center, drivers and bicyclists come to two separate signal lights. Some Austin bicyclists say it’s confusing.

“We were just discussing. We didn’t know if that was for right turn vehicles or this for left turn vehicles,” one bicyclist said.

The city of Austin is helping to clarify when bicyclists can proceed in shared lanes with cars, by installing signal lights with the inscription of a bicycle on the light lens at 12 different intersections. The bicycle signal faces will control bicycle movements in situations where the bicycle shares a vehicular traffic phase. This can include providing cyclists with a leading green that will remain green during the vehicle phase, among other scenarios.

The signal lights will also help differentiate when protected bicycle lanes have their own set of signal lights that may perplex drivers. “Where you’ve got segregated bike lanes and especially on a one-way road for traffic, but a two way for bicyclists, sometimes when driving you can get confused about who’s going where and at what point you need to give way.”

Improved bicycle detection will also be installed at 20 intersections around town. The new equipment will better sense when bicyclists are waiting at a traffic light. Nathan Wilkes, an engineer with the Austin Transportation Department, says this is a step towards making roads better for bicyclists.

“There’s a strong correlation between how well the city’s transportation system serves cyclists and the compliance you see,” Wilkes said. “So, this is a step in that direction to make it safer and friendlier when riding a bike. One of the things these studies are going to look at is compliance at these signals for cyclists as well.”

The bicycle signal lights will be installed before this summer. The Center for Transportation Research at the University of Texas at Austin is collaborating with the Austin Transportation Department to conduct the before-and-after study for the experiment through a nearly $300,00 federal grant from the Texas Department of Transportation which was approved in 2015. The data collection effort includes a survey component, which will help determine whether compliance and safety have improved, maintained or decreased following installation. The survey can be found here.

Those who use two wheels think it’ll be a much-needed change. One driver said, “Anything that clarifies who needs to do what, particularly at an intersection where it gets particularly dangerous is helpful to everyone not just cyclists.”

PROPOSED BICYCLE SIGNAL LOCATIONS

Lance Armstrong Bikeway/ Sandra Muraida

Lance Armstrong Bikeway/ BR Reynolds

Morrow Street/ Lamar Boulevard

Wilshire Boulevard /Airport Boulevard

4th Street /Red River Street

Rio Grande Street /MLK Jr. Boulevard

Rio Grande Street /24th Street

3rd Street /Brazos Street

3rd Street /Congress Aveune

3rd Street/ Colorado Street

3rd Street/ Lavaca Street

3rd Street /Guadalupe Street

PROPOSED IMPROVED BICYCLE DETECTION LOCATIONS

40th Street /Lamar

4 Iron Drive /Spicewood Springs

5th/ Pleasant Valley

Burnett/ 45th Street

Comal /12th

Comal /MLK Jr.

Duval St /51st St

El Salido Pkwy /RM 620

Emerald Forest Dr /Stassney Ln

Escarpment Blvd/ LaCrosse Ave

Guadalupe/ Denson

Guadalupe/ Koenig

Guadalupe/ Airport Blvd

Jefferson /35th

Justin/ Burnet

Nueces/ 12th

Parkfield /Braker

Shoal Creek Blvd/ Northland

Dawson/ Barton Springs Road