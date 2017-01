SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in San Marcos, Thursday evening.

San Marcos police say the car was turning left out of Highcrest Apartments at 1518 Old Ranch Road 12 at 6:25 p.m. Officers say the driver reported not seeing the motorcycle before the crash.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours while they investigate.

