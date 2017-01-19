Mommy Makeover: Plastic Surgery Techniques Tailored to a Woman’s Changing Body Shape

The New Year inspires many of us to make changes. It’s even a time when some women want to explore plastic surgery by way of a mommy makeover. Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez of Baylor Scott & White joined us in the studio to tell us more about it. Mommy makeovers have increased in popularity in the last few years, as women realize that there are opportunities for surgery to help improve the effects that have a life-changing effect on our figures, such as pregnancy and aging. Whether in your 20’s or 50’s, women can experience loose abdominal skin, stretch marks and a fuller abdominal contour. Exercise, improved nutrition and good health help, but when these are no longer making a visible impact, it may be time for surgery to achieve those last goals. Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez states that these makeovers are a customizable combination of treatments that help women correct common issues that develop as a result of aging and having children. Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez can help to restore the body as closely as possible to a more youthful shape. Procedures are customized to the patient’s specific needs and desires, but can often include liposuction, breast lifts, augmentation, tummy tucks and more. Just as all women are different, each ‘mommy makeover’ is a unique combination of procedures tailored to the patient’s needs.

Good candidates are women of all ages who are finished having children, are fully recovered from pregnancy, are not currently breastfeeding and have had a stable weight. Recovery time depends on the procedures being done, and each individual’s recovery rate, but often, by undergoing multiple procedures in the same time period, patients can reduce their overall recovery time. Because of the advanced procedures available to patients now, it’s possible to correct the things that have kept women from living the lifestyle they desire.

The Cosmetic Surgery Center of Scott & White Healthcare in Round Rock offers a complete range of aesthetic and reconstructive surgical solutions in an environment that is comfortable and private. Their staff is dedicated to promoting health, well-being and improved self-esteem. They are committed to providing the highest level of patient care, safety and satisfaction. The Cosmetic Surgery Center of Scott & White is part of the Scott & White Health Care System, the largest multi-specialty practice in Texas.

With an all female team, a sensitive approach and of course medical expertise, plastic surgery at Baylor Scott and White has helped many women reach their appearance goals with dignity and success. Scott & White began offering plastic surgery services in 1966. Since that time, they have developed a proud tradition of excellence in serving patients at home and abroad. For more than 45 years, their surgical specialists have transformed thousands of patients, helping them feel content and confident.

Scott & White’s plastic surgery services include:

Reconstructive surgery services

Repair distressing defects or deformities

Restore form and function

Available through our Temple Clinic

Cosmetic surgery services at the Cosmetic Surgery Center of Scott & White

A variety of aesthetic care and cosmetic surgical solutions

The largest cosmetic surgery practice in Central Texas

Three Central Texas locations to choose from: College Station, Round Rock and Temple

Cosmetic surgery services include:

Tummy tuck to remove excess belly fat and skin, and improve its appearance (abdominoplasty)

Eyelid lift to repair sagging or drooping upper eyelids (blepharoplasty)

Body contouring surgery to shape underlying tissue while removing excess fat/skin after weight loss

Breast augmentation to change the size or shape of the breasts

Breast lift to lift sagging, loose breasts (mastopexy)

Buttock augmentation to sculpt or contour buttocks

Facelift to repair sagging, drooping and wrinkled skin of the face and neck

Fat removal (liposuction)

Ear setback surgery to reposition protruding ears closer to the head (otoplasty)

Nose services (rhinoplasty)

Spider vein treatment

Skin pigmentation treatment

Laser procedures, including skin rejuvenation and removal of age spots, spider veins, tattoos and unwanted hair

Additional skin care and medical cosmetic services available. Dr. Staci Hix-Hernandez sees patients in Round Rock at Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic at 425 University Blvd. as well as at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls. For more information, please call: 512-509-3963 or visit RoundRock.sw.org.

Sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Healthcare. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.