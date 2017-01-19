Man murdered in southeast Travis Co. robbery identified

Man shot and killed at Plaza De Mexico in southeast Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Man shot and killed at Plaza De Mexico in southeast Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who died in Travis County’s first homicide of the year has been identified as 45-year-old Norberto Higuera Campuzano from Austin.

Campuzano was killed on Jan. 14 around 2:52 a.m. at 6950 South US 183, just south of Farm to Market 812. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says a group of men, including Campuzano, at that address were victims of an armed robbery.

Initially police thought the robbery and the shooting were unrelated, but now they believe the incidents are linked.

Witnesses describe the suspects as wearing black clothing with their faces covered. One of the suspects is a Hispanic man and the two others are black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call (512)472-8477.

