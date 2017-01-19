Locals leave on 24-hour bus ride for Women’s March on Washington

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group from Austin is traveling across the country on a 24-hour bus ride to participate in a national march the day after Trump takes office. They say they will be participating in the Women’s March on Washington.

“Last week I decided I can’t stand by, I have to go,” said Austin resident Reena Kaven. The group left just before 9 p.m. Thursday night and isn’t expected to make it to Washington D.C. until 11 p.m. Friday night.

“We’re all pretty jazzed, so I think there’s going to be a lot of energy, it’s going to be hard to sleep tonight,” said Kaven.

The local group will be meeting up with others from all over Texas and the United States.

“We want to stand up for human rights, for social justice and for a lot of the issues that are looking to be transgressed through the new administration,” said Kaven, who says she’s always been an activist locally and is excited to be representing Austin 1,500 miles away.

“We want to let them know that we are here, we’re loud and we’re not going anywhere,” said Kaven.

The event, although planned the day after Donald Trump takes office, is not meant to be anti-Trump, but rather a platform to make sure their voices are heard.

“It’s not an anti-Trump rally, but it is an acknowledgment that that administration could do great harm if not watched over by the citizens,” said Kaven.

After the march, the group will get back on the bus and return to Texas on Sunday.