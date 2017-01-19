Local psychiatrist sees patients depressed over Trump inauguration

Lauren-Kravetz By Published: Updated:
Anne Devlin, from Plano, Texas, cries in the gallery of the House of Representatives after the Electoral College voted at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The ballots of three dozen Texas presidential electors Monday put Donald Trump over the 270 electoral votes needed to formally win the White House. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa)
Anne Devlin, from Plano, Texas, cries in the gallery of the House of Representatives after the Electoral College voted at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The ballots of three dozen Texas presidential electors Monday put Donald Trump over the 270 electoral votes needed to formally win the White House. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There are mixed emotions as America prepares to welcome Donald Trump into the Oval Office. Dr. Joanne Sotelo, division director of psychiatry with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock says several of her patients are severely depressed ahead of the inauguration.

“Instead of it being just angry or worried or a little bit depressed, it’s more of the excessive worrying that can be very extreme,” explains Sotelo. “And then a sadness that is difficult to shake up, where it affects your motivation, your sleep.”

Sotelo helps her patients focus on positive goals to get in a better place emotionally; things like eating and sleeping better, and getting some sun. Sotelo also recommends they avoid any triggers like political bashing. “I actually encourage them to not get into social media.”

While some people are depressed about the transition in leadership, others are celebrating. “We’re looking for a good lively crowd to celebrate a Republican president after eight years,” says Bill Fairbrother, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party. “I’m most looking forward to getting the economy going again and establishing a firm foreign policy, particularly when it comes to terrorism.”

Fairbrother and more than 30 other people will gather at CJ’s bar inside Mel’s Lonestar Lanes in Georgetown Friday at 10:30 a.m. to watch President-elect Trump be sworn into office. Fairbrother is hopeful with a new leader. “We need to return to the days when we had peaceful and positive transitions of power.”

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s