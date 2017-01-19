Local psychiatrist sees patients depressed over Trump inauguration

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There are mixed emotions as America prepares to welcome Donald Trump into the Oval Office. Dr. Joanne Sotelo, division director of psychiatry with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock says several of her patients are severely depressed ahead of the inauguration.

“Instead of it being just angry or worried or a little bit depressed, it’s more of the excessive worrying that can be very extreme,” explains Sotelo. “And then a sadness that is difficult to shake up, where it affects your motivation, your sleep.”

Sotelo helps her patients focus on positive goals to get in a better place emotionally; things like eating and sleeping better, and getting some sun. Sotelo also recommends they avoid any triggers like political bashing. “I actually encourage them to not get into social media.”

While some people are depressed about the transition in leadership, others are celebrating. “We’re looking for a good lively crowd to celebrate a Republican president after eight years,” says Bill Fairbrother, chairman of the Williamson County Republican Party. “I’m most looking forward to getting the economy going again and establishing a firm foreign policy, particularly when it comes to terrorism.”

Fairbrother and more than 30 other people will gather at CJ’s bar inside Mel’s Lonestar Lanes in Georgetown Friday at 10:30 a.m. to watch President-elect Trump be sworn into office. Fairbrother is hopeful with a new leader. “We need to return to the days when we had peaceful and positive transitions of power.”