LGBTQ equality issues to be addressed by Texas lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the state Capitol on Thursday Texas lawmakers will be hearing from speakers questioning bills they say discriminate against the LGBTQ community in Austin.

Experts on national civil liberties will question more than 20 Texas bills they say promotes inequality for LGBTQ Texans. State lawmakers will hear from Mayor Nancy Vaughan, D-North Carolina, LGBTQ equality organizations and Texas business community leaders.

One of the bills they will be focusing on is the Texas Privacy Act, which critics have deemed the “bathroom bill.” Lt. Governor Dan Patrick presented the bill, which would require transgender Texans to use the restroom that corresponds with their “biological sex,” instead of the gender they identify with.

The legislation faces stiff opposition from the business community, which is warning that Texas could experience economic fallout similar to what North Carolina faced when its legislators pushed a comparable bill. The Texas Association of Business opposes the bill, saying it could cost Texas businesses $8 billion in revenue.

“The message from the Texas business community is loud and clear,” said Chris Wallace, president of the Texas Association of Business. “Protecting Texas from billions of dollars in losses is simple: Don’t pass unnecessary laws that discriminate against Texans and our visitors.”

In North Carolina, their bathroom law nullified local ordinances and regulated public restrooms to keep transgender residents from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. For at least a decade, Texas cities like Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth have had comprehensive ordinances offering LGBT residents some degree of protection against discrimination in employment, housing and other public accommodations, such as bathrooms.

Additional people speaking at the state Capitol on Thursday include the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Equality Texas, Texas Freedom Network, Transgender Education Network of Texas and Human Right Campaign.