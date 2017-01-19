Leander man charged with murder in deadly US 183 crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Leander man who police say caused a crash that killed his female passenger is charged with murder.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2:15 a.m., Julio Bernal-Morales, 35, was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on US 183 near Pond Springs Road when he ran into the back of a Jeep Wrangler. When medics with Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found Marina Romero, 43, dead in Bernal-Morales’ front passenger; in the backseat emergency crews found two children, ages 4 and 5.

One witness told KXAN News the person driving the Chrysler drove “full speed” into the back of the Jeep. “There was an explosion, along with sparks that were flown. We were able to speed up and pull over to get out of the way of the path of being hit and involved in the vehicle accident,” said Lissa Hart.

Bernal-Morales and the two children in his car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When an officer conducted an interview at the hospital with Bernal-Morales, he noted that he “had a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage,” according to an arrest affidavit. A breathalyzer test showed he had a .142 BAC.

Court documents say it was “reckless” of Bernal-Morales to drive after drinking alcohol. Austin police say he failed to keep a “proper lookout for any obstacle in the path of vheicle.”

Bernal-Morales is currently in the Williamson County Jail charged with one count of murder and two counts of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 15. While police initially said they believe both drivers were intoxicated, the driver of the Jeep, who was also hospitalized, has not been charged as of this time.