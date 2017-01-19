Inauguration Day protests may impact Austin traffic on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites, city leaders, and students will take to the streets on Friday to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The group “One Resistance” tells KXAN that University of Texas students will walk out of the classroom at noon on Jan. 20. They say high school students are also planning to leave early at 3 p.m.

The groups are planning to march from Auditorium Shores up Congress Avenue and back. A third protest will be led by Austin Pride and LGBTQ Allies from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

For drivers trying to navigate around Austin on Friday, the marches may impact traffic and bus routes. CapMetro says the UT Walkout will most likely delay their services in the UT-area all the way to the State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The One Resistance march will also possibly delay bus routes from Auditorium Shores to Congress Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City council member Greg Casar has been closely involved in this event. However, his office says he is not calling for any student walk-outs. The students have made their own decisions about how to express their first amendment rights.

“I’m proud of the city of Austin’s policies protecting our citizen’s first amendment rights. This coalition has worked closely with city departments including the police dept. to ensure this is a safe and friendly event for everyone,” said Casar.

The last time protesters took to the streets calling on Austinites to join their movement against Trump was in November. A large group of protesters gathered in front of the Capitol building on 11th Street and Congress Avenue, which ended with two people arrested.

UT students protest Trump View as list View as gallery Open Gallery UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (Courtesy: Cameron Cone) UT students protest President-elect Donald Trump (KXAN Viewer Photo) UT Austin students protest President-elect Trump on the First Street Bridge. Nov. 9, 2016 (Courtesy: Matt Zaner) UT students protesting President-elect Trump block the First Street Bridge. Nov. 9, 2016 (Courtesy: Matthew Lind) Police on horseback as UT protesters make their way north on Congress Avenue. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) UT students protest President-elect Donald Trump on Congress Avenue. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (Courtesy: Cameron Cone) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (Courtesy: Cameron Cone) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (Courtesy: Cameron Cone) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump move north on Congress Avenue towards the Capitol (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) Protesters against President-elect Trump in downtown Austin in front of the Capitol. Nov. 9, 2016 (KXAN Photo) UT student protesters against President-elect Trump (KXAN Photo)