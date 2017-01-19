Houston Astros caravan hits Austin

KXAN Sports Published:
astros-caravan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Houston Astros in town on Thursday taking their annual caravan tour through several bright spots of Austin. All of this before, a hopeful bright season in Houston.

First stop of the day– Oak Springs Elementary School where Astros pitchers Mike Fiers and Chris Devenski signed autographs and answered questions from the students.

The Astros clearly want to win in 2017 after missing the postseason. They added Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick in the offseason

“We always expected to do great and we have the pieces to be great so it’s all about putting in the work in spring training. I think we have a lot of young guys, a lot of veteran leadership, we have a lot of great players and a lot of great energy on this team so I think we’re going to have a great year,” Fiers said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s