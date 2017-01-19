Houston Astros caravan hits Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Houston Astros in town on Thursday taking their annual caravan tour through several bright spots of Austin. All of this before, a hopeful bright season in Houston.

First stop of the day– Oak Springs Elementary School where Astros pitchers Mike Fiers and Chris Devenski signed autographs and answered questions from the students.

The Astros clearly want to win in 2017 after missing the postseason. They added Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick in the offseason

“We always expected to do great and we have the pieces to be great so it’s all about putting in the work in spring training. I think we have a lot of young guys, a lot of veteran leadership, we have a lot of great players and a lot of great energy on this team so I think we’re going to have a great year,” Fiers said.