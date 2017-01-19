Perry faces U.S. lawmakers questioning his experience to lead Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will face Senate lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Thursday for a confirmation hearing. Perry is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Energy.

This is the department Perry famously couldn’t remember during a 2011 presidential debate when listing the areas of government he would eliminate if elected. Supporters say Perry’s nomination is a big deal for Texas. While opponents believe he does not have enough experience for the job.

While he was governor, Texas was number one in oil, natural gas and wind energy, which Perry strongly supported during his 14 years as governor. And, Texas has the nation’s second-largest budget. Proponents say that part of his job as governor serves as strong managerial experience he can use at the Department of Energy.

Texas is also home to a DOE nuclear weapons plant, Pantex, in Amarillo. Though the former governor was never in charge of that plant.

Opponents say the former governor does not have the background or experience with nuclear weapons that he needs for the position, which he didn’t know much about.

According to the New York Times, shortly after Perry accepted the nomination, it was only then that he learned that much of the job involves keeping watch over the nation’s large nuclear weapons. At least 66 percent of the Department of Energy’s $30 billion budget goes towards keeping the country’s nuclear stockpile safe.

Supporters say Texas, and all of its energy resources, will take center stage at the hearing.

“The world headquarters for energy technology is here in Texas,” said Ray Sullivan, Perry’s former aide. “A lot of the military installations that involve nuclear weapons that the energy department oversees are here in Texas. This is a big deal for the state.”

If confirmed, Perry would become the third Texan to hold the position. The current secretary, Ernest Moniz, was the head of M-I-T’s Physics department. Before him, Steven Chu had the job. He won the Nobel Prize in physics. The secretary of energy works on energy education and developing technologies for energy efficiency.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

