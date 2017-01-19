Council Member Garza hopes to use incentives to alleviate ‘food deserts’

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Council Member Delia Garza, second from left, hopes to tackle the problem of food districts in her Austin district. (Courtesy/Delia Garza)
Council Member Delia Garza, at center left, hopes to tackle the problem of food districts in her Austin district. (Courtesy/Delia Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After driving hundreds of miles, an Austin City Council member says she has an idea to help solve the problem of “food deserts,” or areas without places to buy groceries.

Council Member Delia Garza, whose district covers much of southeast Austin, went to Houston last week. She visited several stores in a part of the city that used to not have any grocery stores, but got them after the city started providing incentives. Garza says her district faces the same problem.

She met with small business owners and a city of Houston council member to find a solution. The trip to Houston gave her a new idea.

“They were able to find a small family-owned business that was willing to take a risk really — I mean any business is taking a risk and partner with the city, and it’s been successful,” Garza said. “They have been successful thus far.”

Garza says a study done in her district has shown the lack of a grocery store has caused childhood obesity rates to rise.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s