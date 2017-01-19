City of Austin employee found guilty in marriage fraud scheme

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A City of Austin employee has been found guilty of committing marriage fraud in order to gain permanent residency in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Nancy Chan, 39, a citizen of the United Kingdom, entered into a “fraudulent marriage” with a U.S. citizen in March 2011 in Maverick County. Testimony during trial revealed that after discussing her immigration status with her friends, Isabel Metzler, a former Customs and Border Protection officer, and her husband Luis Morales, who is also an officer Customs and Border Protection, they agreed to set Chan up with a person to marry.

In 2014, authorities say Chan and her legal spouse submitted false documentation to obtain Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident for Chan and to seek naturalization. When an immigration officer interviewed them, their story contained “numerous inconsistencies.”

Chan faces up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and another 20 years for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Her co-conspirators, Metzler and Morales, both pled guilty for their roles in the scheme; they both face up to five years in federal prison.

A spokesperson for the city of Austin says Chan started working with the city in December 2012 as a business process consultant in the Code Department. The city says she was legally eligible for employment at the time she was hired. She was taken into custody from her place of work by federal authorities on June 17, 2016.

“We have not been formally made aware of any legal action or ruling so it is premature to speculate on her future employment status,” said a spokesperson for the city when asked if she were still employed as of Jan. 19.