Buda delays putting fluoride in water after getting feedback

FILE - Drinking water (KXAN File PHoto)
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — After receiving feedback from Buda City Council members and citizens, City Manager Kenneth Williams has put the city’s scheduled fluoridation on hold.

The city said the decision is not final and the hold will be in place until the City Council revisits the move and makes a more permanent decision.

At the request of Mayor Todd Ruge, the city will hold a public hearing on the fluoridation of the water supply during the Feb. 7 City Council meeting. Officials say, in any case, the fluoridation will not go into effect before the hearing.

Fluoride had been in the surface water portion of Buda’s water supply from 2002 up until November 2015 when the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority stopped fluoridating at the San Marcos treatment plant.

Since 2015, Buda has worked with the Texas Fluoridation program (TFP) to design and install a fluoridation system to reintroduce fluoride into their water.

In an interview with KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon, the city said the new TFP system will adjust the fluoride level of the city’s purchased surface water to a level of 0.7 milligrams per liter. “That is the optimum level recommended by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services for reducing the occurrence of dental cavities,” said Buda Public Information Officer David Marino.

