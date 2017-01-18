Wife of man shot by Yellow Rose security guard sues strip club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The wife of a man shot by a security guard at the Yellow Rose strip club last month is suing the club over the incident.

At 11:28 p.m. on Dec. 17, the gunshot rang out in the club’s parking lot in the 6500 block of N. Lamar Blvd., near Airport Boulevard, sending Edward Mares to the hospital in critical condition.

In a statement to KXAN after the robbery, the company said, “The member of the [Yellow Rose] Security team fired one shot to his head preventing the robber from shooting our Yellow Security team and saved their lives.”

APD contradicted the club, stating that they have interviewed subjects involved and said this is not a robbery case and the security guard did not have a permit.

Detectives say they found a pistol in Mares’ vehicle. Representatives of the club said that the guard shot at Mares after they saw him “brandishing a firearm.”

Carissa Mares, on behalf of her husband Edward and their two children, is suing RPM Dining, LLC, owner of the Yellow Rose. The lawsuit claims the club was negligent for failing to properly train their employees and failing to take action to prevent the shooting, among other accusations.

The family is seeking more than $1 million for Mares’ physical and mental anguish.

A week after the shooting, family members told KXAN they were confused by what happened. “My son right now, he’s fighting for his life,” Mares’ mother, Maria Rangel, said. “He can’t speak, he can’t open his eyes, he can’t even see me, he can’t hug me, he won’t be able to hug his kids. Why?”

Surveillance video showed Mares interacting with a number of men outside the club, but it’s unclear what they’re doing. Another camera then shows Mares getting into his car and shutting the door. Then, a security guard shoots from several feet away at Mares and his vehicle.

In a follow-up statement, the club said, “The Yellow Rose would like to allow APD the opportunity to conclude their investigation without interference. [The Yellow Rose] have been fully cooperative, which includes turning over detailed video evidence of the incident. The Yellow Rose considers their security team ‘heroes’ for saving innocent lives that night.”