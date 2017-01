SPEARMAN, Texas (NBC News) – A police officer’s dash cam was recording Monday night in Spearman when suddenly an enormous fireball fills the horizon.

As the officer races toward the flames you can see the towering inferno grow.

The pipeline is maintained by DCP Midstream.

Crews were able to cut off the gas, and the fire eventually burned itself out.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion or how long repairs on the pipeline will take.