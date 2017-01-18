Teen arrested for bomb threat against Manor New Tech High

Manor New Tech High School (Manor ISD Photo)
Manor New Tech High School (Manor ISD Photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor police say they have arrested a teenager who made a bomb threat on a bus at Manor New Tech High School.

Police say the 14-year-old student does not attend Manor ISD schools. Officers say most students had already left school grounds for the day when they arrived at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Students still on campus were cleared from the area, as a bomb-sniffing dog cleared the bus and determined there was no bomb.

Investigators determined the bomb threat was a prank. The Police Department thanked the employees of Manor ISD for working with officers to ensure the safety of students.

In October, a Manor High School student was arrested after police say he posted threats against the school posing as a clown. 

