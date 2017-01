AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two kids under the age of 10 are injured after a rollover crash on the Interstate 35 service road and Powell Lane, according to Austin police.

The kids are being transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center to treat their non-life threatening injuries. Austin/Travis County EMS says the rollover happened around 5:49 a.m.

The southbound I-35 entrance ramp has reopened, according to APD.

We have a KXAN crew on the way to the scene.