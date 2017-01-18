Police need help finding Bexar Co. sex offender

By Published: Updated:
Convicted Bexar County sex offender Sonny Ray Byrne believed to be on the run (Courtesy: Blanco Co. Sheriff's Office)
Convicted Bexar County sex offender Sonny Ray Byrne believed to be on the run (Courtesy: Blanco Co. Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The pubic is being asked to keep an eye out for a Bexar County sex offender.

In 2011, Sonny Ray Byrne was convicted for the sexual assault of a child. Byrne was registered as a sex offender after he was released from prison.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says Byrne did not show up to renew his sex offender registration and seems to be on the run. His last known address was on McKinney Loop in Blanco County.

Investigators say he might be in San Antonio or New Braunfels. If you see Byrne or know where he is you should immediately call 911.

Police describe Byrne as a 40-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is estimated to be 5’8″ and weighs 185 pounds.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s