Police need help finding Bexar Co. sex offender

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The pubic is being asked to keep an eye out for a Bexar County sex offender.

In 2011, Sonny Ray Byrne was convicted for the sexual assault of a child. Byrne was registered as a sex offender after he was released from prison.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says Byrne did not show up to renew his sex offender registration and seems to be on the run. His last known address was on McKinney Loop in Blanco County.

Investigators say he might be in San Antonio or New Braunfels. If you see Byrne or know where he is you should immediately call 911.

Police describe Byrne as a 40-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is estimated to be 5’8″ and weighs 185 pounds.