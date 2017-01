AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian is injured after he was hit by a car on Manchaca Road at Larchmont Drive, near South Lamar.

Austin-Travis EMS says the man is estimated to be in his 50s and has potentially serious injuries, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The pedestrian was in the middle of the road when he was hit, police say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.