Man wanted in connection to attack on Blanco resident remains at large

Richard Caster (Facebook Photo via Blanco County Sheriff's Office)
Richard Caster (Facebook Photo via Blanco County Sheriff's Office)

BLANCO, Texas (KXAN) — A man wanted in connection to an attack on a Blanco resident is still at large, deputies say.

Another man, 18-year-old Daniel Stewart Chamblee III, has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 7 attack on Cripple Creek Lane.

Information led investigators to Chamblee and the second suspect, Richard Caster, 28, of Plano. Caster is not believed to be in the Blanco area. Chamblee, of Cedar Park, is in the Blanco County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Sgt. Adam Acosta at 830-868-9308 ext. 319.

