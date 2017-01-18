Make a “Jolene” Just in Time for Dolly’s Birthday

By Published:
01-18-17-boiler-9

She’s a songstress whose work has made generations of music lovers fall in love with her. So of course Dolly Parton should have a special drink in her honor so that we can all raise a glass and toast her on her upcoming birthday on January 19. Thomas Ward is Bar Manager at Boiler Nine Bar and Grill, and he stopped by the studio to teach us how to make the “Jolene” cocktail. Boiler Nine’s Jolene cocktail made with vodka, pickled peach, ginger beer, a spray of sun tea bitters and garnished with mint. So it’s got the ivory skin, auburn hair and eyes of emerald green

Boiler Nine is at 800 cesar chavez. Go to boilernine.com or call 512-220-9990.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s