It’s science but it’s also a whole lot of fun. In fact….it’s called “Fun With Chemistry” and it’s an explosive science outreach program offered on the UT campus. Dr. Kate Biberdorf is a professor of chemistry at the university and she dropped by to show us more. In this experiment called, “Fire Breathing Dragon,” we learned about the different reactions you can get with various types of fuel. Find out more about registration and the classes offered by checking out funwithchem.com.

