Funeral arrangements announced for former astronaut Gene Cernan

Published:
ARCHIV: US American navy commander and astronaut for the upcoming Apollo 17, Eugene Cernan, is pictured in his space suit Foto: AP/NASA/dapd

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral arrangements for former astronaut Gene Cernan have been announced.

The services will be on Jan. 24 at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors will follow the services at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan was the last man to walk on the moon. He died on Monday at the age of 82.

Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan is seen during a media event at Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Chicago. Cernan's hand and foot prints, as well as those of fellow Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan and Apollo 13 astronaut James Lovell, will be displayed in an upcoming exhibit to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission, the 11th and final manned flight to the Moon for NASA's Apollo program. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan is seen during a media event at Adler Planetarium, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2012 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

He began his NASA service after being one of 14 astronauts selected in October 1963 on the Gemini IX mission. During the 3-day flight in June 1966, Cernan became the second American to walk in space.

“I was born in 1934, in WWII and there were no astronauts. Going to the moon was Buck Rogers. All I wanted to do was fly airplanes off of aircraft carriers. Those unsung heroes in WWII were making flying machines do the impossible. I wanted to do that,” Cernan told KXAN.

