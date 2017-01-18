Funeral arrangements announced for former astronaut Gene Cernan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral arrangements for former astronaut Gene Cernan have been announced.

The services will be on Jan. 24 at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors will follow the services at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan was the last man to walk on the moon. He died on Monday at the age of 82.

He began his NASA service after being one of 14 astronauts selected in October 1963 on the Gemini IX mission. During the 3-day flight in June 1966, Cernan became the second American to walk in space.

“I was born in 1934, in WWII and there were no astronauts. Going to the moon was Buck Rogers. All I wanted to do was fly airplanes off of aircraft carriers. Those unsung heroes in WWII were making flying machines do the impossible. I wanted to do that,” Cernan told KXAN.