Former Austin TV host takes questions from Taylor High School students

Lauren-Kravetz By Published:
Carolyn Jackson (KXAN Photo)
Carolyn Jackson (KXAN Photo)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — John Belushi, Donald Sutherland, Carrie Fisher and Woody Allen are just a few of the famous guests Carolyn Jackson interviewed as a TV host back in the 1960s and 1970s. That is when she worked for KXAN when it was known as KTVV, a time when there were few women in broadcast television.

Jackson is used to asking questions of high-profile guests, but on Wednesday afternoon she was in the hot seat at her alma mater, Taylor High School. A group of students interviewed Jackson for a research project. Junior Sarah Hyzak picked her as a successful woman to look up to, and helped ask questions. “I felt really nervous at first, and then as it went through, I just calmed down and it felt really cool.”

Former TV host Carolyn Jackson takes questions from students at Taylor High School. (KXAN Photo\Lauren Kravets)
Former TV host Carolyn Jackson takes questions from students at Taylor High School. (KXAN Photo\Lauren Kravets)

Jackson says she jumped into television when most of her friends were either staying home or becoming nurses and teachers. “I was willing to go in at the bottom. Too many I think today, think you start at the top, you don’t,” explains Jackson. “You have to work your way up and pay your dues.”

Hyzak completely agrees. “You’re not going to get anywhere with doing nothing, you have to motivate yourself and have determination to do whatever you want.”

Jackson lives in Georgetown. She has two daughters who came along even before she began her broadcast career, which wasn’t until her late 30s.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s