Former Austin TV host takes questions from Taylor High School students

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — John Belushi, Donald Sutherland, Carrie Fisher and Woody Allen are just a few of the famous guests Carolyn Jackson interviewed as a TV host back in the 1960s and 1970s. That is when she worked for KXAN when it was known as KTVV, a time when there were few women in broadcast television.

Jackson is used to asking questions of high-profile guests, but on Wednesday afternoon she was in the hot seat at her alma mater, Taylor High School. A group of students interviewed Jackson for a research project. Junior Sarah Hyzak picked her as a successful woman to look up to, and helped ask questions. “I felt really nervous at first, and then as it went through, I just calmed down and it felt really cool.”

Jackson says she jumped into television when most of her friends were either staying home or becoming nurses and teachers. “I was willing to go in at the bottom. Too many I think today, think you start at the top, you don’t,” explains Jackson. “You have to work your way up and pay your dues.”

Hyzak completely agrees. “You’re not going to get anywhere with doing nothing, you have to motivate yourself and have determination to do whatever you want.”

Jackson lives in Georgetown. She has two daughters who came along even before she began her broadcast career, which wasn’t until her late 30s.