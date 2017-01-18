Drug, public intox charges from Blac Chyna’s layover at ABIA dropped

By Published:
Angela Renee White - Blac Chyna
Angela Renee White, AKA Blac Chyna (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blac Chyna’s drug possession and public intoxication charges from a layover in Austin a year ago have been dropped.

The model-turned-businesswoman and reality TV star was arrested at Austin-Bergstrom international Airport on Jan. 29, 2016. Officers were called after they say she made a disturbance on the plane.

British Airways refused to let her stay on the plane after saying she was too intoxicated. Chyna was on a layover from Los Angeles on her way to London at the time of the incident.

According to TMZ, Chyna fought with a flight attendant and screamed, “Y’all got no respect for me. I gotta tie my shoes. Let me tie my Yeezys.” Officers found two ecstasy pills in her sunglasses case, an affidavit said.

A judge signed the order dismissing the charge on Friday, Jan. 13.

Chyna appears in and executive produces Rob & Chyna, a reality show starring her and Robert Kardashian.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s