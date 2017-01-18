Drug, public intox charges from Blac Chyna’s layover at ABIA dropped

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blac Chyna’s drug possession and public intoxication charges from a layover in Austin a year ago have been dropped.

The model-turned-businesswoman and reality TV star was arrested at Austin-Bergstrom international Airport on Jan. 29, 2016. Officers were called after they say she made a disturbance on the plane.

British Airways refused to let her stay on the plane after saying she was too intoxicated. Chyna was on a layover from Los Angeles on her way to London at the time of the incident.

According to TMZ, Chyna fought with a flight attendant and screamed, “Y’all got no respect for me. I gotta tie my shoes. Let me tie my Yeezys.” Officers found two ecstasy pills in her sunglasses case, an affidavit said.

A judge signed the order dismissing the charge on Friday, Jan. 13.

Chyna appears in and executive produces Rob & Chyna, a reality show starring her and Robert Kardashian.