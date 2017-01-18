Several people displaced, 1 injured after north Austin house fire

Fire on Sam Rayburn Drive (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Austin Fire Department, nine adults and four children have been displaced from their home after an early morning fire.

Firefighters extinguished the north Austin fire on the 300 block of John Nance Garner, near Powell Lane and Georgian Drive around 4:45 a.m. One man estimated to be in his 60s was transported by EMS to treat his burns and damage from inhaling smoke. Red Cross is responding to assist the family.

AFD says the first  units on the scene were reporting intense flames coming from the back of the tri-plex.

Austin Police pic shows the damage to the back of the tri-plex on John Nance Garner
“We are always reminding people that no matter what if you have a working smoke alarm it double your chances of getting out alive in case of a fire. That’s the first thing you need to do to keep yourself safe,” said Division Chief Palmer Buck. “Work on the most common cause of fires which is take care of your cigarettes and make sure they are not left unattended… [we’ll] see if we can figure our what happened here.”

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. The tri-plex is reportedly heavily damaged.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

