Corpus Christi mayor resigns on Facebook

Associated Press Published:
Dan Mcqueen campaign site photo (http://www.danmcqueen.us/)
Dan Mcqueen campaign site photo (http://www.danmcqueen.us/)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Dan McQueen’s tenure as mayor of Corpus Christi has ended after just 37 days.

McQueen tendered his resignation in an email to the city secretary after announcing his plans to quit Wednesday in a Facebook posting.

McQueen’s tenure has been turbulent, as well as brief. He has taken to his Facebook account to criticize city staff, the news media and City Council members.

In Wednesday’s posting, McQueen heaped scorn on the council, which he said “is comprised of only High School graduates.” Actually, the council is a mix of university and high school graduates.

McQueen’s own academic credentials have been questioned, but the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports it has confirmed that he holds a bachelor’s degree in professional aeronautics and a master’s degrees in computer information systems.

