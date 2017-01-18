City leaders focusing on LGBTQ quality of life in Austin

Related Coverage Proposed Equity Office aims to eliminate inequalities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders are focusing on the quality of life among the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday night, they are announcing the creating of a Quality of Life Commission to look at the challenges the LGBTQ community faces and to talk about solutions. The commission was spearheaded by two members of the Austin Police Department.

The city’s first openly gay council member told KXAN he felt a particular responsibility to make the commission possible.

“It can’t just be one LGBT council member or one LGBT liaison at the police department- if we’re going to address the very diverse, complex and inter-sectional needs of the LGBT community- we need to make sure there are more than just one or two voices involved,” said Jimmy Flannigan, City Council Member, District 6.

Austinites are invited to learn more about the commission. It takes place at the Asian-American Resource Center at 6:30 p.m.

This is not the first time the city has made an effort like this. Previous commissions include studies on Asian-Americans, Hispanic/Latino groups, and African-Americans. The first commission was created nearly ten years ago.

In 2008, the report African-American Quality of Life was aimed at resolving tensions after a series of controversial incidents.