City leaders focusing on LGBTQ quality of life in Austin

By Published: Updated:
A gay rights activist dances during gay pride march (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A gay rights activist dances during gay pride march (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders are focusing on the quality of life among the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday night, they are announcing the creating of a Quality of Life Commission to look at the challenges the LGBTQ community faces and to talk about solutions. The commission was spearheaded by two members of the Austin Police Department.

The city’s first openly gay council member told KXAN he felt a particular responsibility to make the commission possible.

“It can’t just be one LGBT council member or one LGBT liaison at the police department- if we’re going to address the very diverse, complex and inter-sectional needs of the LGBT community- we need to make sure there are more than just one or two voices involved,” said Jimmy Flannigan, City Council Member, District 6.

Austinites are invited to learn more about the commission. It takes place at the Asian-American Resource Center at 6:30 p.m.

This is not the first time the city has made an effort like this. Previous commissions include studies on Asian-Americans, Hispanic/Latino groups, and African-Americans. The first commission was created nearly ten years ago.

In 2008, the report African-American Quality of Life was aimed at resolving tensions after a series of controversial incidents.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s