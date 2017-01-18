Change the Look of Your Room with Textiles

Texture adds depth and interest to a room….and just a subtle switch can give a space a whole new feel. Sarah Contrucci Smith is founder and designer at Ara Collective. She came by to show us what a big difference a change in textiles can make to the look of your room. She first showed us a popular color combination of purple and grey that adds color to a room in a subtle way. Then she showed us a more colorful option to add in complementary color from the color wheel like blue. And lastly she showed us a monochromatic option that really gives a modern look, even using more rustic patterns. For more information go to ara-collective.com or call 909-499-9034.
