CapMetro unveils designs for new downtown rail station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites are getting their first look at the designs for the new Capital Metro Downtown Rail Station.

It would look similar to the one built in Barcelona, Spain.

Here is the drawing for the downtown location. It would be built on East 4th Street near Bush Square.

You can find out more about the design at Wednesday morning’s meeting at the Austin Convention Center at 11:30 a.m.

Local transportation agencies and CapMetro also want to build eight new park and ride sites in Travis and Williamson County, but to make that a reality, money is needed. The sites are on the outer edges of Austin, including four proposed in southwest Austin.

