Camille Styles Guide to Healthy Living

Award winning blogger, Camille Styles, shares creative ideas for living a happy and healthy life with hundreds of thousands of readers each month. Her passion is to provide simple ways to elevate everyday moments. And in the new year we all need some health tips, don’t we? So Favor & Snap thought who better than Camille to team up with to bring you a healthy living meal plan that supports (and maybe even jumpstarts) your healthy lifestyle in 2017. We sat down with Camille to talk about the new Snap menu, health tips, and how Favor & Snap help her work smarter, not harder.

HOW CAMILLE USES FAVOR

Camille’s team produces a ton of photo shoots and they are all-day affairs. When it comes to craft services, it used to be this huge to do just to get everyone’s order. And then you had to take someone off their work to go get it. It was a huge interruption. Now, an hour before they want to eat, they pass around the phone, everyone plugs in their Favor order, and 30 or so minutes later they have a great lunch without having to send someone out. Also, Camille’s friends are new parents, so she will Favor an entire meal to her house, pack-it-up, and take it over and deliver their Favor’d meal right to them. Most people put so much pressure on themselves to help new parents, but let’s be honest, tired parents really just want good food from good friends. You don’t need to be Martha Stewart to make your friends really happy.

CAMILLE’S FIVE GO TO FAVORS

Blenders and bowls is a favorite of mine to Favor. Try the Beach Bowl with it’s berries, honey, and coconut. Fresa’s Power Bowl is so hearty and satisfying. I probably Favor this more than any other meal. Tarka Indian Kitchen has so much delicious vegetarian options. Bufalina was a recent discovery for us. My husband and I wondered “do they Favor?” And yes, yes they do! Taco Deli’s Jess Special for breakfast is a real treat. You can’t go wrong with migas and avocado breakfast tacos.

CAMILLE’S TIPS FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY & FRIENDS

Keep it simple. Camille used to be an event planner so she got used to seeing clients put a lot of pressure on themselves to impress their guests. But great parties are about great fun. So surround yourself with family and friends and keep it

casual. Here are Camille’s top tips:

Limit your menu to a couple things made from scratch. Then, fill in the rest with delicious stuff you pick up or Favor. Serve food family style. First, it’s way more casual and second, making platters of food really gets people interacting and loosened up. Bonus: It lets the host actually enjoy your party not to mention overflowing platters of food look

beautiful. Set up a self-serve bar. Guests can be their own bartenders, freeing you up to enjoy the party! You don’t need every type of booze under the sun, just choose a red and white wine, and one or two types of liquor. And letting your guests make their own drinks is part of the fun. It’s another way Camille likes to create an opportunity for people to talk. Pro tip: create a self-serve bar for guests with a single all-purpose wine glass.

Camille is the author of the bestselling book, Camille Styles Entertaining, as well as a regular lifestyle contributor to numerous media outlets and national lifestyle brands. For more, check out her award-winning site where Camille shares creative ideas for living a happy and healthy life with hundreds of thousands of readers each month.

