AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a bicyclist who died after he ran into an SUV last week at the corner of US 183 and Riata Trace Parkway.

Austin police say Paul Pittman, 61, was riding his bicycle westbound on Riata Race Parkway on Jan. 8 when he failed to yield to a driver in a Ford Explorer who was traveling northbound on the frontage road of US 183. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.

Pittman was taken to the hospital where he died.