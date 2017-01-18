Barton Springs Pool closed ahead of anticipated flooding

By Published:
The Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club braved chilly temperatures to take part in the annual Polar Bear Leap, welcoming in 2017 on New Year's Day. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
The Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club braved chilly temperatures to take part in the annual Polar Bear Leap, welcoming in 2017 on New Year's Day. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool has been closed until further notice ahead of anticipated flooding from heavy rains over the past few days.

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department said their staff will assess pool conditions as floodwaters recede and update the public when it’s safe to reopen the pool.

Deep Eddy Pool will open at 6 a.m. beginning Thursday to accommodate those who need to get in their daily early morning swim.

The pool was closed in August 2016 when flash flooding hit Barton Creek and again in May and June.

For more information, you can call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at 512-867-3080 or Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration Training Center at 512-974-9330.

Barton Springs Flooded
Barton Springs flooded in May 2015 (KXAN Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s