Barton Springs Pool closed ahead of anticipated flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs Pool has been closed until further notice ahead of anticipated flooding from heavy rains over the past few days.

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department said their staff will assess pool conditions as floodwaters recede and update the public when it’s safe to reopen the pool.

Deep Eddy Pool will open at 6 a.m. beginning Thursday to accommodate those who need to get in their daily early morning swim.

The pool was closed in August 2016 when flash flooding hit Barton Creek and again in May and June.

For more information, you can call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at 512-867-3080 or Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration Training Center at 512-974-9330.