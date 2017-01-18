B-cycle adding more locations in 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the next two months, Austin B-cycle will expand its busiest locations as well as add four new kiosk locations.

Austin B-cycle says 2016 was a record breaking year for them with more than 200,000 rides. “We are building on this success by responding to requested improvements from our riders so we can make 2017 even better,” said Elliott McFadden, Executive Director of Austin B-cycle.

After asking customers for input, the company decided to extend ride times. Starting Jan. 18, all Austin B-cycle passes and memberships will include 60 minutes of no-charge ride time for each trip, up from the 30-minute trip limit the system has had since launch. Trips longer than 60 minutes will incur a $4/30 minute riding charge until the bike is returned. 24-hour access passes will increase from $8 to $12. All other pass rates will remain the same.

The new stations will be added at 13th & San Antonio, Henderson between 6th & 9th, Congress and Cesar Chavez, and Barton Springs and Sterzing. B-cycle currently has 50 locations scattered throughout the downtown area.