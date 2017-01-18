Austin Police Monitor wants more done to prevent racial profiling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Monitor Margo Frasier wants more done to prevent racial profiling. The Office of the Police Monitor (OPM) Wednesday released a new report analyzing traffic stops and complaints from 2015.

The latest annual report makes recommendations on policy, procedures and discipline on several issues related to preventing profiling. In 2015, 1,134 persons (internal and external) contacted the OPM or the Austin Police Department’s Internal Affairs Department wishing to file a complaint against one or more members of the department—an increase of 2 percent from 2014.

According to the report, blacks/African-Americans were stopped at a rate of 5 percent above their representation within the city of Austin’s population. Caucasians accounted for 50 percent of the stops and 31 percent of the searches. Despite being searched the greatest number of times in 2015, Hispanics/Latinos had a 1 in 9 chance of being searched after being stopped. The report shows this has remained constant for the past three years. The report says when stopped, blacks/African-Americans have a 1 in 7 chance of being searched, in 2013 and 2014 it was 1 in 6.

Recommendations include:

Given the number of incidents in which the Austin Police Department uses force, the number of external allegations seems low. In order to ensure that the Response to Resistance policy is being followed, the OPM is recommending that routine audits of Response to Resistance reporting be conducted by the OPM and the APD. If deficiencies are discovered, training, policy development, and/or discipline should be considered.

It is recommended that the APD continue to review the staffing assignments to allocate the most experienced officers and least experienced officers in at least a more balanced manner taking into consideration the level of activity and crime rate.

“The Office of the Police Monitor is committed to strengthening mutual respect between the Austin Police Department and the community through transparent reporting and supporting open dialogue,” said Frasier.

In a 2015 investigation, KXAN uncovered that Austin police officers were recording minority drivers incorrectly as “white.” We analyzed data showing more than 632,000 Austin traffic violation records over the last five years.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Brian Collister takes to Margo Frasier about what changes she wants as well as a response from the police department on KXAN News at 6 p.m.